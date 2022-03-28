ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall on Jergens lotion

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
Jergens lotion is being recalled. Kao USA Conducts expanded voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer. Certain bottles...

