Civitans hear from KHMA Executive Director Beckie Moore

Elmer Moore Jr. will serve as CEO and executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), Gov. Evers announced on Friday. “Access to affordable housing is critical in supporting Wisconsin’s working families, employers, and the economic well-being of our communities,” said Gov. Evers. in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have Elmer Moore join our administration to serve in this important role. His background in business development, job creation, strategic partnerships, and community engagement will be critical to ensuring that WHEDA’s commitment to housing equity and economic opportunity remains strong throughout our great state.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO