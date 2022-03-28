ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern County reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 8 new COVID-19 deaths and 65 cases over the weekend.

This brings the county’s totals to 242,261 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,273 deaths, and 237,699 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 628,702 negative COVID-19 tests and 242,261 positive tests, while 759 tests are pending.

There have been 2,279 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,873 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 33,874 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 698 of them being hospitalized and 114 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,368 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,841 of them being hospitalized and 971 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 474,736 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 445, 914 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 2.30, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 3.54.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

