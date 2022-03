On Tuesday, Denton County Public Health reported that a boy under 19 years old from Lewisville has died as a result of COVID-19. The boy is the youngest Denton County resident to die of the novel coronavirus and the county’s only pediatric COVID-19 death, according to DCPH data. To protect patients’ privacy, DCPH does not release additional information about specific cases, such as the victim’s specific age or whether they were immunocompromised or vaccinated.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO