ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Popular surveillance Ring app being used by Temple police to solve crimes

KCEN
KCEN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are from a news segment two years ago on a ring camera that caught two girls stealing a package off a women's porch in Killeen in 2018. Temple Police say they will now be using the popular...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCEN

Temple Police arrest 2 suspects after short car chase Thursday night

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department arrested two people after they were led on a short chase Thursday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., officers were trying to find a suspect near Nolan Creek Drive that had an outstanding warrant. Police found the suspect in a car near the area and tried to perform a normal traffic stop, Temple PD said.
TEMPLE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane police ask citizens to reveal surveillance cams to fight crime

(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Police are asking private residents and businesses to help investigators solve crimes by providing the location of their surveillance cameras. The Video Identification Program is voluntary and can help law enforcement officials quickly find footage if...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tool, TX
City
Temple, TX
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Police use crime cameras to scan license plates in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A growing number of Greater Cincinnati police departments are adding automatic license plate reading cameras to their toolbox. Hamilton Township police announced this week that 20 ALPR cameras are going up around the community, intended to alert police of stolen vehicles and wanted persons when they cross into the township.
CINCINNATI, OH
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Missing Person#Ring#Temple Police#Temple Pd#The Apple App Store#Google Play
San Angelo LIVE!

Several Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 45 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following: Philip Martinez was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
WSAV News 3

Police say teen was shot dead Monday afternoon

Editor’s note: The original version of this story reported the victim was a man, however, it was later confirmed to be a teen. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Savannah Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the shooting took place in the 400 block of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
KWTX

Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three gunshot victims and a 10-year-old are in the hospital after a shooting in North Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a call placed at 5:18 p.m. at the corner of College Street and East Dunn Ave where they found three victims with gunshot wounds in a green mustang.
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy