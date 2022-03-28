ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oscars Ceremony Was a Mess Even Before Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday's 94th Academy Award ceremony was already marred with controversy even before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. Producers decided to present eight of the 23 awards before the live broadcast began and then edit those winners into the show later. The broadcast still ran long. Fan-voted categories,...

94th Academy Awards: See the Full List of Oscar 2022 Nominees

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27. After three years of the award show going host-less, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to co-host. “The Power of the Dog” leads in nominations with 12 nods. Troy Kotsur...
Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
No, these celebrities weren’t reacting to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock

In what will surely be remembered as one of the most shocking and talked-about moments in showbiz history, Will Smith hit Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars and sent the internet into total meltdown. The reactions have come in thick and fast, with people racing to get their jokes, memes and hot takes live.Just in case you managed to miss it, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage before swinging his hand at Rock in one of the ‘ugliest moments’ in the history of the awards.“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Smith said, as people in...
All of Will Smith's Leading Ladies Before Marrying Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood, not to mention one of the most loved-up couples. The actors, who've been together for more than 20 years, have had their share of ups and downs, making adjustments to their marriage to make it work for them. More than 20 years on, they still seem to be going strong.
Oscars' handing out awards before the televised ceremony creates a "major logistical challenge" for nominees, who have to be seated early

"This year, the film academy has thrown a wrench into preparations for the big night: They want everyone to get there early. And in a town that practically invented the concept of 'fashionably late,' that’s no small thing," says the Los Angeles Times' Josh Rottenberg. "Last month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparked controversy when it announced that, in an effort to shave time from the often bloated show, eight below-the-line and short-film awards would be handed out in the hour before the live Oscar telecast begins, with clips from the presentations to be edited later into the broadcast. This means that, while the cameras won’t start broadcasting live from inside the Dolby Theatre until 5 p.m. (PT), the awards will actually be handed out starting at 4. And with ABC’s red carpet preshow scheduled to run from 3:30 to 5, that has created a major logistical challenge for all involved."
Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
ABC’s Chris Connelly predicts Oscar winners

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chris Connelly, ABC’s entertainment contributor, gave a preview of the upcoming 94th Academy Awards show when he spoke to East Texas Now Host Jeremy Butler Friday. “Who are the favorites to take home the Oscar?” a press release stated. “And what surprises might we expect?”...
Oscar ceremony predictions — what should and will win

The Academy Awards finally announce its winners on Sunday, with a battle brewing between longtime frontrunner “The Power of the Dog” and the dark horse “CODA” for Best Picture. For folks who enjoy making predictions, the ceremony itself will be anticlimactic in spots, as the Academy...
Oscar viewership spiked by 600,000 viewers following Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock

In the 15 minutes following Smith's slap of Rock at 10:27 p.m. ET, viewership rose by 511,000 viewers, according to Variety based on Nielsen data, adding: "While the Oscars’ audience dipped from there, it spiked again during Smith’s best actor win and acceptance speech shortly after 11 p.m. ET, this time by 614,000 viewers." The most-watched portion of the ceremony came before The Slap, when CODA star Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor between 9:15 p.m. ET and 9:29. ALSO: Final Nielsen numbers reveal Oscar viewership rose 60% over last year's ceremony with 16.62 million viewers.
