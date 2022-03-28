ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oscars Ceremony Was a Mess Even Before Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday's 94th Academy Award ceremony was already marred with controversy even before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. Producers decided to present eight of the 23 awards before the live broadcast began and then edit those winners into the show later. The broadcast still ran long. Fan-voted categories,...

Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
Indy100

No, these celebrities weren’t reacting to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock

In what will surely be remembered as one of the most shocking and talked-about moments in showbiz history, Will Smith hit Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars and sent the internet into total meltdown. The reactions have come in thick and fast, with people racing to get their jokes, memes and hot takes live.Just in case you managed to miss it, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage before swinging his hand at Rock in one of the ‘ugliest moments’ in the history of the awards.“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Smith said, as people in...
Elle

Will Smith's PR Consulted Him During the Commercial Break After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

Will Smith was seemingly spotted consulting with his PR rep during an Oscars commercial break after what appeared to be an unscripted confrontation involving a slap between him and Chris Rock. Ramin Setoodeh, the executive editor of Variety, tweeted a video of what took place right after the incident, writing, "Will Smith’s publicist came over and talked to him at the last commercial. There was also someone standing next to Jada."
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
NBC Chicago

2022 Oscars: Will Smith Confronts Chris Rock, Then Wins Best Actor

Chris Rock made a joke. Will Smith took immediate offense. And the Oscars suddenly had a scene like none other. Smith — not long before he won best actor honors for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in “King Richard” — marched on stage and appeared to smack Rock during Sunday night’s Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
NBC Chicago

Here's What's Inside the Nearly $140,000 Gift Bag Given to Steven Spielberg, Will Smith and Other Oscar Nominees

The Oscars are on Sunday, and Los Angeles will soon be awash in designer gowns, famous movie stars and high-price gift bags. For the 20th consecutive year, LA-based marketing company Distinctive Assets is distributing its famously expensive "Everybody Wins" gift bags to select nominees. This year's bag is valued at just over $137,000 and includes items ranging from designer popcorn to a voucher for $12,000 worth of liposuction.
NBC Chicago

See Chic Looks From Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars at 2022 Pre-Oscars Parties

Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seyfried and Jenna Dewan are just a few some of the celebs who are already getting into the Oscars spirit. On March 24, three days before the 2022 Oscars, stars debuted seriously stylish looks at star-studded parties in Los Angeles. Haddish attended NET-A-PORTER and LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner wearing a style from the designer -- a pink tiger-striped mini dress.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Academy Issues Statement That It Does Not Condone Violence After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during last night's 94th Academy Awards ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has stated via Twitter that it does not condone violence. Smith stood up from his seat during the live broadcast of the awards on Sunday, marching onto the stage to slap Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The Academy's statement reads, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Oscars' handing out awards before the televised ceremony creates a "major logistical challenge" for nominees, who have to be seated early

"This year, the film academy has thrown a wrench into preparations for the big night: They want everyone to get there early. And in a town that practically invented the concept of 'fashionably late,' that’s no small thing," says the Los Angeles Times' Josh Rottenberg. "Last month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparked controversy when it announced that, in an effort to shave time from the often bloated show, eight below-the-line and short-film awards would be handed out in the hour before the live Oscar telecast begins, with clips from the presentations to be edited later into the broadcast. This means that, while the cameras won’t start broadcasting live from inside the Dolby Theatre until 5 p.m. (PT), the awards will actually be handed out starting at 4. And with ABC’s red carpet preshow scheduled to run from 3:30 to 5, that has created a major logistical challenge for all involved."
LOS ANGELES, CA
6abc

Oscars show producer Will Packer shares his goals for this year's ceremony

LOS ANGELES -- Oscars producers are responsible for capturing the prestige of the ceremony and delivering a moving event, and Will Packer doesn't take this opportunity lightly. Packer said he wants his involvement with the Oscars to have an impact on young watchers, as he made history this year as...
MOVIES

