The 2021-22 season is in the books for the Michigan Wolverines and it was quite the roller coaster ride from the opening game all the way through the Sweet 16. After starting the season as a top 10 team in the rankings, the Wolverines slipped out of the rankings entirely and never got back by the time the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tipped off.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO