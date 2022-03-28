Save up to 25% on Zella leggings, joggers and more during the Nordstrom Made sale

Score up to 25% off clothing and home goods until Sunday, April 3 during the Nordstrom Made sale. Nordstrom / Reviewed

For an easy shopping experience, Nordstrom is a go-to online retailer with men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing. While Nordstrom carries a variety of designers, their own collection of Nordstrom Made brands are currently on sale for up to 25% off. These in-house labels include Zella and BP., both of which landed on our list of favorite cult-favorite leggings at Nordstrom , along with Nordstrom Baby and Open Edit. From athleisure to baby clothes, the Nordstrom Made sale is sure to please the whole family.

Now through Sunday, April 3 , you can get up to 25% off select home items and clothing for men, women and children during the Nordstrom Made sale. The sale includes discounts on must-have items like business casual clothes for men , cotton bath towels and spring dresses for women . Plus, you can score major savings on best-selling leggings from Nordstrom Made’s athletic brand, Zella .

Getting ready to head back to the office? Open Edit , a Nordstrom Made brand, offers a variety of both professional and casual styles for women including the Open Edit Oversize blazer that will help you make a chic office entrance. Marked down from $79 to $59.25, you can score this contemporary blazer for 25% off right now.

For any upcoming spring baby showers, these Nordstrom Baby Print footies make for an adorable gift. There are four fashionable patterns to choose from including floral and pink hearts. On sale for 25% off, these sweet footies are down from $22 to just $16.50 during the Nordstrom Made sale.

Whether you’re looking for casual or dressed up spring looks, the Nordstrom Made sale is the perfect time to score discounts on the retail giant’s in-house brands. Shop today to get up to 25% off spring styles.

The best deals at the Nordstrom Made sale

Through Sunday, April 3, you can get up to 25% off Nordstrom Made clothing and home items. Nordstrom / Reviewed

