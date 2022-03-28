Syracuse lawmakers OK new $9M police contract

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 56; Low: 39. Morning showers; a bit warmer. The 5-day forecast. INFLATION EATING GUIDE: GOOD FOOD ON THE CHEAP: Here’s how quickly inflation is skyrocketing: The premise of this story was originally 10 places to eat well for under $10, but the price of food kept creeping up, so our reporter’s parameters crept up. Over seven days, he found 11 locally-owned establishments that serve a tasty AND satisfying meal for $11 or less -- including Esquina Habanera, where he was able to get a half of a Cuban sandwich (still pretty big) with a side of yellow rice. See all the places he found. (Charlie Miller photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO