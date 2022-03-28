ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fareham rape: Police release new CCTV footage of man

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they "urgently" want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Cctv#Police#Aldi#Bbc South
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Punched in the Face on a Philly Bus for Refusing to Give Up Her Seat, Police Say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when she refused to give up her seat on a bus, police in Philadelphia have reported. The woman, who is about two months pregnant, was allegedly approached by a fellow passenger who demanded she give up her seat, the local transit authority said. When she declined, the police claim the man punched and pushed her. The suspect fled the bus following the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. PennLive reports that the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras mounted in the bus and was apprehended Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Crying officer claims he thought police were being ‘executed’ during shooting that killed Breonna Taylor

An ex-Louisville police officer testifying during the Breonna Taylor trial broke down and claimed he believed his fellow officers were being "executed" when he fired on the unarmed Ms Taylor and her boyfriend. Brett Hankison, 45, recounted his version of the night that Ms Taylor was killed by police. According to Mr Hankison, he and fellow Louisville officers broke into the apartment of Kenneth Walker, Ms Taylor's boyfriend, who then fired his gun at them. He recalled seeing the muzzle flash from Mr Walker's gun and began to fire back, apparently mistaking the pistol fire for an AR-15. "It...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Shine My Crown

‘Black Lives Matter’ Condemns Police After 15-Year-Old Black Girl Is Strip-searched at School: ‘Children Are Being Traumatized in Spaces That Should Be Safe’

The London Metropolitan Police have come under fire under they strip-searched a 15-year-old Black student at her school. The incident took place at her school in Hackney, East London. “Child Q” was accused by a teacher of having marijuana in her possession. The teacher reported her and police then strip-searched her without an appropriate adult being present or her mother being contacted.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Two 12-year-old girls accused of luring classmate to sleepover to ‘mentally and physically torture’ her

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries.  One of the suspects has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northwich toddler killer jailed for deadly attack

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a multi-storey fall" has been jailed for manslaughter. Brandon Heath, 22, attacked the girl at a house in Northwich while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
HEALTH SERVICES
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy