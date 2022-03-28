More than 100 killed in Kyiv, including 4 children: mayor

© Associated Press/Efrem Lukatsky

More than 100 people, including four children, have been killed in Kyiv since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, according to the capital city’s mayor.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an address to the city council of Florence on Monday that more than 20 of the deceased could not be identified, according to Reuters. He also said 16 injured children remain hospitalized.

“The cities around Kyiv have seen numerous battles ... on the roads we see many corpses and pieces of human corpses,” Klitschko said, according to Reuters.

Klitschko said the true death toll from the invasion is impossible to determine, pointing to potential fatalities from the destruction of an 82-story building.

More than a month into the Russian invasion, however, Kyiv has seen a far lower death toll than other cities in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials claim that more than 5,000 people have died in the besieged city of Mariupol, for example, according to Reuters.

Klitschko said that while capturing Kyiv was one of Russia’s “main plans” at the onset of its invasion, staunch Ukrainian resistance has since slowed Moscow’s efforts.

“We have destroyed the myth of the invincible Russian army. We are resisting against the aggression of one of the strongest armies in the world and have succeeded in making them change their goals,” Klitschko said, according to Reuters.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine began late last month when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in the country.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights announced on Sunday that 1,119 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the invasion began more than a month ago. The office also said that 1,790 civilians have been injured, though it noted the true totals are likely much higher.

Officials from Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Turkey this week for a round of peace talks, after previous negotiations failed to yield any breakthroughs.