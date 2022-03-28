Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrate son’s first birthday with adorable new photos

Royal baby’s first birthday! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip ’s son Prince Julian of Sweden turned one on Saturday, March 26. The Prince Couple celebrated their youngest child’s big day with two new adorable pictures of Prince Julian on their personal Instagram account.

The birthday boy was pictured showing off his teeth while seemingly standing next to a birthday cake. A second photo showed Julian being loved on by his big brothers Prince Gabriel , four, and Prince Alexander , five, who were pictured hugging and kissing their baby brother.

“Our lovely Julian 1 year today❤,” Sofia and Carl Philip captioned the post.

One social media user dubbed the photo of Julian and his older siblings “magical.” Another pointed out the similarities between the one-year-old Prince and his mother, commenting: “Congratulations on the 1st birthday little boy! You really are a small copy of your mother!”

Prince Julian, who is seventh in line to the Swedish throne, was born last year at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm . Days after welcoming her third child, Sofia shared photos of her sons and husband writing, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”