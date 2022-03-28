ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalia Bryant steals the show in plunging gold gown at Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Rebecah Jacobs
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xI9cN_0es9Gaj700

Natalia Bryant is all grown up, transforming into a beautiful young woman in front of our very eyes.

The 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant attended the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, March 27, stealing the show in a gorgeous gold gown with a plunging neckline.

Vanessa posted a video of Natalia posing on the red carpet to her Instagram page, showing off just how proud she is of her eldest daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n27wA_0es9Gaj700 GettyImages

The mother of four didn’t need any words to express how she feels about her daughter, simply tagging the teen and adding heart emojis. Natalia also posted a photo from the evening onto IG, making her caption the black heart emoji to match the top of her dress.

In the comments of her and her mother’s posts, friends and fellow celebs flocked to the comments to express their amazenent, in awe over Bryant’s breath-taking look.

Euphoria star Storm Reid , who rooms with Natalia at USC, wrote, “THERE GOES MY ROMMIE.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPKtB_0es9Gaj700 GettyImages

Family friend and Kobe’s former teammate Paul Gasol d ropped some hearts and wrote, “Naniiiiii!!!” while his wife Cat McDonnell typed, “She is so stunning!!!!!!”

The model, who signed with IMG models last year, talked to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about her look, confessing, “We pulled this together last minute.”

As for who she was excited to see inside the party, Natalia admitted she was already starstruck when she met Timothee Chalamet at the MET Gala, adding that she would be just as excited to see him once again.

Comments / 13

MC HAMMER.
20h ago

She's absolutely beautiful and stunning and gorgeous lady Queen Goddess 👑 So precious 😍😘💕

Reply(1)
4
