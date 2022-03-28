ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowchilla, CA

Parole recommended for last person involved in 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TLpR_0es9GZnG00

The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children in California and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 was recommended for parole with the support of two of the victims.

Parole commissioners decided on Friday that Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after previous panels had denied him parole 17 times.

The decision by Commissioner Patricia Cassady and Deputy Commissioner Keith Stanton will still be considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom, but the governor can't block it because it's not a murder conviction. He could only refer the decision to the full Board of Parole Hearings for a review.

The governor's late father, state Judge William Newsom, was on an appellate panel in 1980 that reduced the men's life sentences to give them a chance at parole. Once retired, he advocated for their release in 2011, noting that no one was seriously physically injured during the kidnapping.

Woods' accomplices, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, already were freed. An appeals court ordered Richard released in 2012 and then-Gov. Jerry Brown paroled James in 2015.

All three were from wealthy San Francisco Bay Area families when they kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla, about 125 miles (201 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.

RELATED: FROM THE ARCHIVE: Special Report on Chowchilla bus kidnapping in July 1976

On July 15, 1976, twenty six Chowchilla school children escaped from a moving truck buried 6 feet underground. A day before that they had been kidnapped at gunpoint. ABC7 News was there when the kids came home.

They buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in a ventilated bunker east of San Francisco. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

Woods read an apology for his crime at Friday's parole hearing.

"I've had empathy for the victims which I didn't have then," Woods said. "I've had a character change since then."

"I was 24 years old," he added. "Now I fully understand the terror and trauma I caused. I fully take responsibility for this heinous act."

California law now requires parole commissioners to give greater weight to freeing inmates who were young when they committed their crime, and to those who are now elderly and have served lengthy prison sentences.

"This is an individual who's demonstrated how dangerous he is. He's ruined the lives of dozens of these kids - they still struggle, a lot of them, with the aftereffects of this," Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said after the decision.

She thinks Newsom may agree to seek review by the full parole board, given the notoriety of the crime.

"He's not someone who should be released," Moreno said. "He's demonstrated the capacity to do this kind of a crime...to mastermind and carry out something like this."

Newsom's office said that the governor "carefully reviews parole decisions to determine whether a parole grant is consistent with public safety."

RELATED: Students retrace Chowchilla school bus kidnapping route for new book

The Chowchilla school bus kidnapping that made headlines worldwide in the 1970s is now the focus of a research project by a group of local students.

Woods and the Schoenfelds planned their crime for more than a year. They wanted to get $5 million ransom from the state Board of Education.

James Schoenfeld once told parole officials that he envied friends who had "his-and-hers Ferraris." Woods said during an earlier parole hearing that he just "got greedy."

Woods said in his 2012 parole hearing that he didn't need the money, and both those backing and opposing his parole Friday referenced his relative wealth.

"I believe you have served enough time for the crime you committed," said survivor Larry Park, who supported Woods' release along with Rebecca Reynolds Dailey. But Park added that "I'm concerned about the addiction you may have about money," urging Woods to consider getting treatment.

Jennifer Brown Hyde, one of those opposing Woods parole, said he has yet to fully make amends for his crime and "is still a millionaire."

"He could have done much more," she said. "Even the settlement paid to some of us survivors was not sufficient. It was enough to pay for some therapy but not enough to buy a house."

Matthew Medrano, son of Jodi Heffington Medrano, sobbed several times as he recounted watching his mother change from being a loving, outgoing survivor until she experienced darker, bitter thoughts and depression before her early death.

Others opposing Woods parole - survivors Lynda Carrejo, Laura Yazzi Fanning and Carol Marshall, mother of survivor Michael Marshall - also testified about the long-term harm done by the kidnapping. It affected entire families, said Marshall.

Madera County prosecutors said Woods' disciplinary infractions in prison showed he had not yet learned to follow the rules.

But Woods and his attorney, Dominique Banos, emphasized that he had a discipline-free record since his last parole hearing in October 2019.

Woods and his attorney were at the California Men's Colony prison in San Luis Obispo, while other participants were in remote locations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Chowchilla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Newsom
Person
Gavin Newsom
KUTV

Lawsuit claims Brian Laundrie's parents knew about Gabby Petito's murder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A lawsuit has been filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie, claiming they knew that Gabby Petito was murdered the day after her death. Gabby's parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, filed the lawsuit on Thursday and claimed that Brian had confessed the murder to his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, on or about Aug. 28, 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#San Francisco Bay Area#Parole Board#Murder#Board Of Parole Hearings#Special Report
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in Merced homicide “on the run,” police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are working to find a suspect in the death of a still-unidentified child found dead in a Merced residence Friday. According to Merced police, detectives met with Samantha Johnson, 30 of Hayward and mother of missing child Sophia Mason, after her arrest on a warrant related to “a child abuse incident that […]
MERCED, CA
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

DA: convicted domestic abuser sentenced in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was convicted for domestic abuse, and sentenced to a suspended prison sentence, and four years probation plus use of an electronic monitor according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Monday a Tulare County Court sentenced Dylan Snow to five years suspended state prison, with four years probation, […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed in Turlock was allegedly stalked by suspect

TURLOCK, Calif (KTXL) — Officers arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman he had allegedly stalked, according to the Turlock Police Department.  Officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Juan Francisco Ibarra-Tapia, a Livingston resident.  On March 8 at around 9 p.m, police said the department received calls of a shooting […]
TURLOCK, CA
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy