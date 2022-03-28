Howard Stern Rips Will Smith After Chris Rock Oscars Slap: “Obviously, He’s Got Emotional Problems”

Click here to read the full article.

“Obviously, he’s got emotional problems,” said Howard Stern on this SiriusXM show today about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last night. “Where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith.”

“He decided he’s gonna take matters into his own hands — at a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. I mean, calm your f***ing a** down.”

“It shows where we are as human beings,” said co-host Robin Quivers. “Like, you can’t even say something in a room without a war breaking out.”

“This is a sign of great mental illness when you can’t control your impulse,” said Stern, who has been open about his own emotional issues.”

He later added about Smith: “He didn’t think twice about what he was about to do. Now that’s crazy, when you can’t contain yourself like that.”

Stern didn’t think much of the joke, but thought even less of Smith’s reaction.

“Not only that, it was hardly an insulting joke. It was not even a good joke. The joke, quite frankly, was beneath Chris Rock . It was a throwaway: ‘You look like G.I. Jane.’”

Rock’s joke came at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, whose appearance is in part a result of alopecia, an autoimmune disorder. Pinkett Smith has been public about her battle with alopecia, which causes hair loss by attacking hair follicles.

“Poor Chris Rock is a comedian and just trying to get through the day to make the f–king people laugh at that horrible ceremony,” Stern said.

“[Rock is] so fast comedy wise, he actually covered and made a joke and said, ‘Gee, best Oscars yet.’ ”

Stern said, “You don’t hit people over speech, certainly not at the Academy Awards, and Will Smith’s got to contain himself.”

And if he couldn’t do that, contended the radio host, security should have intervened.

“Here’s Hollywood that’s so outraged by every little thing. Not one person got up and said, ‘Hold on, we got an out-of-control situation here.’

“How this guy was allowed to sit there for the rest of the awards, and he’s laughing it up and having a good time with his wife? What he did was he just assaulted Chris Rock.”

