Supermarket customers around the country rely on Amy’s Kitchen, the Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company, for a cheap burrito or mac n’ cheese bowl when cooking seems a bit too daunting. Now workers and activists claim Amy’s has relied too much on its employees, endangering them in favor of faster production. The Vegetarian Times reports that since initial complaints were made public in January, calls for a boycott have gained momentum. At the end of February, groups including Veggie Mijas, a vegan collective for women and nonbinary people of color, and Food Empowerment Project, a vegan food justice organization, encouraged customers to discontinue their support of Amy’s until claims of injuries and overworking are taken seriously by the company.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO