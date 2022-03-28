SDSU women outlast Alabama, advance to WNIT semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team has advanced to their second ever WNIT Semifinal, following a thrilling 78-73 win over Alabama on Sunday.

The SDSU women led Alabama by 14 at halftime of their WNIT Quarterfinal, but the Crimson Tide answered with an incredible 34 point third quarter.

“Alabama played really well. That second half they were excellent, especially that third quarter, holy cow. They shot the heck out of it and they really had us back on our heels,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “We didn’t defend great, but they were really good offensively.”

“We all knew we didn’t execute defensively very well in that third quarter, but we stayed together all year and we knew that we had ten more minutes,” SDSU forward Myah Selland said. “It was a game of runs and we just had to make ours. Frost (Arena) kind of got us going there in the fourth quarter too. We just knew we could stay together and get it done.”

The Jackrabbits trailed by ten with just nine and a half minutes to play, but then they started a 14-0 run to take the lead back.

“I thought in the fourth quarter, you saw a little more urgency from our team. They weren’t able to catch it in the spots they wanted to catch it in all the time,” Johnston said. “They didn’t have those free straight line drives. We showed some more fight there.”

SDSU owned a two point lead with just 15 seconds to play. Alabama was looking for a stop to keep it a one possession game, but the Crimson Tide came up empty as Lindsey Theuninck connected on the game clinching three.

“It was a great moment. That game was back and forth, we were fighting until the end. Frost was great all night, but the way it lit up at the end for that shot was great,” Selland said. “It’s just such a cool environment to be apart of.”

“This is postseason basketball. This is lose and you’re done. She had an enormous game for us and obviously an enormous three point shot there,” Johnston said. “She shot it with confidence. I think everybody is happy for Lindsey. She’s such a great teammate.”

True freshman, Haleigh Timmer, led the way for SDSU as she scored a game high 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.

“She was really big for us. She sparked that run there in the fourth quarter. She’s fearless and she makes plays for us. She’s done it all season, but especially here in the postseason, she’s been great for us,” Selland said.

The Jackrabbits will meet UCLA in their next game, with a trip to their first ever WNIT Championship on the line.

“I think that we’re going to go into with the same mentality that we’ve had these past four games. We’ve got to fight to have one more and we’re going to leave everything out there,” SDSU guard Lindsey Theuninck said.

SDSU and UCLA will cross paths on Thursday, March 31 in Brookings. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

