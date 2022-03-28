ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

SDSU women outlast Alabama, advance to WNIT semifinals

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx6UU_0es9Fxon00

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team has advanced to their second ever WNIT Semifinal, following a thrilling 78-73 win over Alabama on Sunday.

Down 10 in the 4th, SDSU surges past Alabama

The SDSU women led Alabama by 14 at halftime of their WNIT Quarterfinal, but the Crimson Tide answered with an incredible 34 point third quarter.

“Alabama played really well. That second half they were excellent, especially that third quarter, holy cow. They shot the heck out of it and they really had us back on our heels,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “We didn’t defend great, but they were really good offensively.”

“We all knew we didn’t execute defensively very well in that third quarter, but we stayed together all year and we knew that we had ten more minutes,” SDSU forward Myah Selland said. “It was a game of runs and we just had to make ours. Frost (Arena) kind of got us going there in the fourth quarter too. We just knew we could stay together and get it done.”

The Jackrabbits trailed by ten with just nine and a half minutes to play, but then they started a 14-0 run to take the lead back.

“I thought in the fourth quarter, you saw a little more urgency from our team. They weren’t able to catch it in the spots they wanted to catch it in all the time,” Johnston said. “They didn’t have those free straight line drives. We showed some more fight there.”

Buy tickets to the game – Gojacks.com

SDSU owned a two point lead with just 15 seconds to play. Alabama was looking for a stop to keep it a one possession game, but the Crimson Tide came up empty as Lindsey Theuninck connected on the game clinching three.

“It was a great moment. That game was back and forth, we were fighting until the end. Frost was great all night, but the way it lit up at the end for that shot was great,” Selland said. “It’s just such a cool environment to be apart of.”

“This is postseason basketball. This is lose and you’re done. She had an enormous game for us and obviously an enormous three point shot there,” Johnston said. “She shot it with confidence. I think everybody is happy for Lindsey. She’s such a great teammate.”

True freshman, Haleigh Timmer, led the way for SDSU as she scored a game high 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.

“She was really big for us. She sparked that run there in the fourth quarter. She’s fearless and she makes plays for us. She’s done it all season, but especially here in the postseason, she’s been great for us,” Selland said.

The Jackrabbits will meet UCLA in their next game, with a trip to their first ever WNIT Championship on the line.

“I think that we’re going to go into with the same mentality that we’ve had these past four games. We’ve got to fight to have one more and we’re going to leave everything out there,” SDSU guard Lindsey Theuninck said.

SDSU and UCLA will cross paths on Thursday, March 31 in Brookings. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KELOLAND
KELOLAND

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

134K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WANE 15

Loyer snags trifecta at HS Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

NEW ORLEANS (WANE) – Fletcher Loyer is coming back the Summit City with three trophies as the Homestead High School senior won a trifecta of events as the 2022 High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in New Orleans on Tuesday. The event will air on tape at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS/WANE 15. Loyer, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookings, SD
State
Alabama State
Brookings, SD
Sports
Brookings, SD
Basketball
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska hoops officially lands North Dakota State guard via transfer

Nebraska hoops has officially added a new member to the roster via transfer. On Monday, the men’s basketball team announced the addition of Sam Griesel to the roster for the 2022-23 season. He comes to Nebraska after spending the past 4 years at North Dakota State. The Lincoln native helped the Bison capture a pair of Summit League Tournament titles in 2019 and 2020.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Outlast#Wnit#Jackrabbits
The Spun

Look: How Many Brackets Got The Final Four Right

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Men’s Final Four is officially set. On one side of the bracket, we have No. 2 seed Duke against No. 8 seed North Carolina. On the other, we have No. 1 seed Kansas against No. 2 seed Villanova. While the Final Four features four “blue...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Cougars drop first OVC match to SEMO

Vanessa Reinicke gave the Cougars their third point of the match with an exhilarating 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-4 win on the No. 3 court against SEMO on Tuesday. (SIUE Athletics) SIUE tennis dropped its first Ohio Valley Conference fixture of the season by the narrowest of margins on Tuesday afternoon, as the Cougars fell in a 4-3 affair to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Prep Wrestling: Underwood signs with WVU Tech

Oak Hill senior Max Underwood grew up dreaming of playing football at the collegiate level. Tuesday morning, Underwood realized his dream of competing in college, but it did not involve the pigskin. “I have played football since seventh grade. Growing up I really wanted to play football at the next...
OAK HILL, WV
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Huskies Sweep Doubleheader, Lumberjacks Advance to Title Game

The St. Cloud State University baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Wayne State, the St. Cloud Norsemen completed a weekend series sweep and secured a playoff berth, the Minnesota Wild came away with an overtime win, and the Granite City Lumberjacks edged out the Generals to advance to the championship round of the Fraser Cup on Saturday. On Sunday, the Gopher men's hockey team will face Western Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Timberwolves will travel to Boston, and the SCTCC baseball team will take on Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KELOLAND

Skyforce defeat Oklahoma City 117-106

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Skyforce welcomed in the Oklahoma City Blues on Saturday night. After leading by as many as 20 in the third, the Blues went on a bit of a run pulling with 11 but Sioux Falls would answer via a Brandon Knight three ball pushing the lead back […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

‘To Coyote Nation, a very special thank you’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The USD women's run in the NCAA Tournament was historic as the Coyotes reached their first ever Sweet 16. The players and coaches weren't the only ones to make the trip south however, as thousands of Coyote fans made their way to Wichita.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is going to the Frozen Four, and fans are starting to make travel plans. Last year’s NCAA semifinals were cloaked in COVID-19 restrictions, leaving many fans unable to make the trip. This year, however, the Mavericks Blue Line...
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy