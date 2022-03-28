March 28, 2022

ARNOLDS PARK -- On Monday, April 11, music fans in Siouxland will be able to take in tunes from hall-of-fame-worthy bands and raise funds for people in Ukraine. The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is hosting a "Rock for Ukraine" event at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on the aforementioned day. According to a press release, the Senders, the Itty Bitty Boji Band and Lake Patrol will perform and tickets to see them are available online or at the door for a minimum donation of $10. Booths can be reserved, on a limited basis, for donations of $90 or more.

WORLD ・ 9 HOURS AGO