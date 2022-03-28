ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March 28, 2022

By Sarah Coleman
City Year Little Rock to Host First Red Jacket Luncheon. City Year Little Rock is hosting its first-ever Red Jacket Luncheon this spring. City Year helps students and schools find success, and this annual fundraising event supports the...

Odessa American

SENIOR CENTERS: March 14 – March 18, 2022

AARP is offering free tax assistance to seniors by appointment Thursdays and Fridays through April 12 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave. Masks are required. To schedule an appointment, call 432-337-5281. NORTHSIDE CENTER. 1225 N. Adams Ave., 337-5281. Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center has...
AARP
Columbia Daily Herald

Vidalia onion sale returns to Columbia

It’s spring, and that means the Columbia Civitan Club is again taking orders for its annual Vidalia onion sale. The community group is hosting its annual sale of Vidalia onions as part of an ongoing effort to fund new playground equipment, specifically designed for children with disabilities. ...
COLUMBIA, TN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association hosting April event for Ukraine

ARNOLDS PARK -- On Monday, April 11, music fans in Siouxland will be able to take in tunes from hall-of-fame-worthy bands and raise funds for people in Ukraine. The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is hosting a "Rock for Ukraine" event at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on the aforementioned day. According to a press release, the Senders, the Itty Bitty Boji Band and Lake Patrol will perform and tickets to see them are available online or at the door for a minimum donation of $10. Booths can be reserved, on a limited basis, for donations of $90 or more.
WORLD

