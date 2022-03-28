ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Ski Santa Fe announces the close of its winter season

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PL9BU_0es9EKjB00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe is announcing the closing of its 2021/2022 winter season. The closing day will be Sunday, April 3.

New Mexico ski resorts bounce back after pandemic slump

According to Ski Santa Fe, they saw over four feet of snow in March. This created some of its best conditions of the season and they were able to finish the season strong. Ski Santa Fe will be open daily through the closing day with all facilities open and available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings heavy snow through Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in the Four Corners and around the northern mountains Thursday morning. Snow will continue for areas north of I-40 and the west mountains during the day, and road conditions will deteriorate. Temperatures are freezing in the northeast highlands, where a back door cold front is bringing in arctic […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Prescribed burn scheduled in Santa Fe National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire managers on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) plan to continue with the Las Dispensas prescribed burn on March 19, and 20, if weather conditions are favorable. The prescribed burn is taking place in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District. SFNF says fire managers will make their decision based on resource availability, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspicious boxes removed from Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Park rangers and local law enforcement have successfully removed what was thought to be explosive material from Carlsbad Caverns. Officials removed six boxes labeled “blasting caps” from Ogle Cave. Teams had to hike more than 1 mile in the backcountry, repel down 180 ft. into the mouth of the cave during a snowstorm, […]
CARLSBAD, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Sports
Santa Fe, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Bandelier visitor killed by falling rock identified

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A visitor to Bandelier National Monument was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to reach the famed Alcove House, which sits high up on the side of a cliff. Park officials say the visitor was climbing the second of four ladders to the Alcove when they were struck by a falling rock. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More rain and snow moving into the Albuquerque metro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are not over yet for the Rio Grande Valley. Another round is moving in Tuesday night bringing more rain and snow from the northern mountains down to Las Cruces by early Wednesday morning. Another area of rain and snow has developed Tuesday...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Ski Santa Fe#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Door Cam

Living in Colorado, especially near the foothills in Fort Collins or in the mountains themself, you've always got to be prepared for an occasional wildlife visit like the mountain lion who growled at this Colorado homeowner's front door. (Scroll down for video) Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Doorbell Cam.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
AZFamily

Spring storms moving into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mostly sunny and windy weather is expected for your Thursday as our latest spring storm arrives in Arizona. In the Valley, look for an afternoon high of 73 degrees. Winds will pick up to about 15-25 miles per hour as a cold front pushes through the Valley by the afternoon hours. Rain is still pretty unlikely for the deserts, but there’s a slight chance of light showers this evening in the metro.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque hosting tech fair for seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a tech fair to help seniors embrace technology. The event is Friday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center. The event is open for people 50 and older and aims to improve their digital literacy. Attendees will learn […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three Raising Cane’s locations coming to Albuquerque metro area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro is getting not just one, but three Raising Cane’s restaurants over the next year. The popular chicken chain is planning two northeast heights locations and one in Rio Rancho. The company announced last year it was opening a store on Wyoming near Menaul. Now, they say they are planning […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AZFamily

Gusty winds, cooler temperatures headed to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A storm system will be bringing some significant changes to the state Sunday. The biggest impact will be gusty winds. Areas in western Arizona along the Colorado River will have very windy conditions, with 50 mph or more wind gusts. Some portions of the high country are under a High Wind Warning through Monday night, including Prescott, Window Rock, and Show Low.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy