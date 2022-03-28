Ski Santa Fe announces the close of its winter season

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe is announcing the closing of its 2021/2022 winter season. The closing day will be Sunday, April 3.

According to Ski Santa Fe, they saw over four feet of snow in March. This created some of its best conditions of the season and they were able to finish the season strong. Ski Santa Fe will be open daily through the closing day with all facilities open and available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.