ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman claiming she was pregnant steals METRO patrol vehicle at rail stop

KHOU
KHOU
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — A woman was arrested after police say she stole and crashed a METRO Police vehicle. The incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Monday at the Fannin South Park & Ride at 1601 W Bellfort Street. Police said...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

KHOU
KHOU

50K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

17M+

Views

Related
WTVM

Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says a missing pregnant woman has been found. 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum had been reported missing after last being seen Saturday evening in LaGrange. The sheriff’s office says she is safe; no other details were provided.
LAGRANGE, GA
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fannin, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
People

Va. Woman on Trial for Allegedly Killing Mom and Sister Heard on Recorded Call Crying Over Their Deaths

On July 14, 2017, a mother and daughter were found dead in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean, Virginia. Those who knew Pamela Hargan, 63, and her youngest daughter, Helen, 23, a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, were shocked when authorities announced that they believed Helen had shot and killed her mother before turning the gun on herself.
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Metro Rail#The Patrol#Metro
The Independent

Texas oil company indicted after husband and wife die from inhaling toxic gas

A Texas oil well operator has been indicted over the deaths of an employee and his wife, who inhaled a poisonous gas at a company facility.Jacob and Natalee Dean died in 2019 after breathing in hydrogen sulfide – a lethal chemical also known as “swamp gas” – at a pump house run by Aghorn Operating Inc. On Tuesday, the US Department of Justice announced that it was charging Aghorn and its vice president, Trent Day, with violating the Clean Air Act and then obstructing an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).“Our nation’s environmental laws are designed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy