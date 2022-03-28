ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oscars Ceremony Was a Mess Even Before Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday's 94th Academy Award ceremony was already marred with controversy even before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. Producers decided to present eight of the 23 awards before the live broadcast began and then edit those winners into the show later. The broadcast still ran long. Fan-voted categories,...

Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

No, these celebrities weren’t reacting to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock

In what will surely be remembered as one of the most shocking and talked-about moments in showbiz history, Will Smith hit Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars and sent the internet into total meltdown. The reactions have come in thick and fast, with people racing to get their jokes, memes and hot takes live.Just in case you managed to miss it, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage before swinging his hand at Rock in one of the ‘ugliest moments’ in the history of the awards.“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Smith said, as people in...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

All of Will Smith's Leading Ladies Before Marrying Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood, not to mention one of the most loved-up couples. The actors, who've been together for more than 20 years, have had their share of ups and downs, making adjustments to their marriage to make it work for them. More than 20 years on, they still seem to be going strong.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Academy Issues Statement That It Does Not Condone Violence After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during last night's 94th Academy Awards ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has stated via Twitter that it does not condone violence. Smith stood up from his seat during the live broadcast of the awards on Sunday, marching onto the stage to slap Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The Academy's statement reads, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Oscars' handing out awards before the televised ceremony creates a "major logistical challenge" for nominees, who have to be seated early

"This year, the film academy has thrown a wrench into preparations for the big night: They want everyone to get there early. And in a town that practically invented the concept of 'fashionably late,' that’s no small thing," says the Los Angeles Times' Josh Rottenberg. "Last month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparked controversy when it announced that, in an effort to shave time from the often bloated show, eight below-the-line and short-film awards would be handed out in the hour before the live Oscar telecast begins, with clips from the presentations to be edited later into the broadcast. This means that, while the cameras won’t start broadcasting live from inside the Dolby Theatre until 5 p.m. (PT), the awards will actually be handed out starting at 4. And with ABC’s red carpet preshow scheduled to run from 3:30 to 5, that has created a major logistical challenge for all involved."
LOS ANGELES, CA
6abc

Oscars show producer Will Packer shares his goals for this year's ceremony

LOS ANGELES -- Oscars producers are responsible for capturing the prestige of the ceremony and delivering a moving event, and Will Packer doesn't take this opportunity lightly. Packer said he wants his involvement with the Oscars to have an impact on young watchers, as he made history this year as...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES

