TROY, Mich. – The parking lot at Oakland Mall may never be as full as it once was, but the mall’s new owner said he has plans to improve. In recent years, when long-standing malls have come under new ownership the plans have often involved demolition. Oakland Mall’s new owner, Mario Kiezi, 31, said he is more interested in a renovation. He plans to bring foot traffic back to the mall.

TROY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO