When it comes to the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award of late, it's Jayson Tatum's world and everyone else is just living in it. For the second week in a row and third time in the month of March, Tatum earned the weekly honor for the Boston Celtics, fresh off yet another unbeaten week (3-0) for the team in which he averaged 32 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO