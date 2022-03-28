ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Hamm and Girlfriend Anna Osceola Make Red Carpet Debut at Oscars Party

By Kisha Forde
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA big night to take a big step (and repeat). Almost two years after they first began sparking romance rumors, "Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola made their red carpet debut at an after party for the 2022 Academy...

www.nbcnewyork.com

ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Hit Oscars 2022 Red Carpet, Making Her the First Kardashian to Attend

While the Kardashians are no strangers to awards shows, no member of the famous family has ever attended the Oscars -- until now. Kourtney Kardashian joined her fiancé, Travis Barker, on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. This also marks the couple's first red carpet they've walked together since getting engaged in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Zoë Kravitz Looks Pretty in Pink at 2022 Oscars

Catwoman at the Oscars! Zoë Kravitz looked stunning on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre as she attended the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. Kravitz, who walked the red carpet solo, stunned in a light pink, strapless, Saint Laurent gown, which featured a bow detail. She accessorized her glamorous with a diamond necklace and studs.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
The US Sun

What did Halle Berry say about her Best Actress Oscar win?

DECORATED actress Halle Berry made history as the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. Twenty years following her historic win, Halle reflected on her Oscar victory and expressed her thoughts on the Hollywood industry. What did Halle Berry say about her Best Actress Oscar...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Millie Bobby Brown Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Beau

Millie Bobby Brown attended the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And she made quite a splash not just because of her red carpet look, but also because of her date to the event. The Stranger Things actor turned up with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

Derek and Julianne Hough honor legendary films

Just in Time for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, we’re catching up with Emmy Award-Winning Choreographer, Derek Hough. He’s recreating some of the most legendary cinematic performances in a New One-Hour Special on ABC called Step Into The Movies. He joined us live to tell us all about it.
MOVIES

