BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are not going to look like the Boston Celtics on Monday night. The majority of the team’s starting five is sitting out Monday night’s game against the Raptors in Toronto. Boston has a chance to officially clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Cavaliers loss on Monday evening, but in light of the Robert Williams injury news, it appears the focus has shifted to keeping everyone else healthy. As such, Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) and Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) will both sit out against the Raptors, the second leg of a back-to-back...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO