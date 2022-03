A weekend storm system in the eastern U.S. may have led to a 73-vehicle pileup on a Pennsylvania highway. It happened just after 2 p.m. ET Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police reported that 10 people sustained injuries in the massive accident on state Route 581 in Cumberland County, near the borough of Lemoyne, just a few miles across the Susquehanna River from Harrisburg. In a statement on Twitter, a trooper said injuries ranged from “minor to moderate.” Injured victims were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment by medical staff.

