police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a serious structure fire in Central Jersey.

The two-alarm fire broke out at about 1 p.m. on Monday, March 28, on Ravens Crest Drive in Plainsboro Township, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that the structure was "fully involved" with fire.

