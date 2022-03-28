ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Ties Luke Combs And Shania Twain For Most Weeks At Number 1

By Brady Cox
 1 day ago
Another record in the books.

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album saw groundbreaking success last year, and it’s showing no signs of stopping.

After being released in early 2021, Dangerous: The Double Album became the best-selling album of 2021 (in any genre), the only country album to ever spend its first 10 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and broke pretty much every streaming record in the book.

On top of that, the album beat out Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo for the number one album of 2021 on Billboard’s Year End Top 200 Chart.

Not to mention, the record won Album of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards.

With that being said, he’s officially tied Luke Combs and Shania Twain for most weeks at number one on the Billboard charts, at a staggering 50 weeks.

Luke’s debut album, This One’s For You, topped the charts for 50 weeks, tying him with Shania Twain’s Come On Over for the best ever. And now, Morgan Wallen joins them for a three-way tie at the top.

Since the Billboard Top Country Albums chart began in 1964, no single country album has ever spent 51 weeks at the top of the chart, however at this point, it’s pretty inevitable that his Dangerous: The Double Album will hold the record for most weeks at number one.

Dangerous: The Double Album has also spent more weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 all-genre albums chart, than any country album ever.

Morgan Wallen Announces First Stadium Show At Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field

You can go ahead and cross a stadium show off Morgan Wallen’s bucket list of venues.

He’s already sold over 800,000 tickets for his Dangerous Tour, and only 13 shows in, he’s adding a final concert at Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, on October 8th.

As someone who grew up playing baseball, Morgan can’t wait to make that his stadium debut:

“I grew up playing baseball… spending more nights than I can count on fields in East Tennessee, it’s a special moment to be back on the field but doing my thing with my band.”

Hardy, Mike Ryan and Jake Worthington will also be joining him for this show. Globe Life Field has 40,300 seats, but don’t be surprised if Morgan sells this venue out, too.

He has a more dedicated fan base than just about anybody in country music right now, and if he’s playing a massive stadium, they’ll be there to fill it up:

“Fans have shown up in ways I never dreamt. Because of them, and because of the faith and support a lot of folks have had in me over the years, we’re gonna get to do this Texas.”

Morgan recently won the ACM for Album of the Year for his record-breaking Dangerous: The Double Album, and his current single at country radio is “Wasted On You”:

With Morgan opening up for Eric Church this summer at a show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and Eric popping up to perform with Morgan at his show in Nashville last night, I wouldn’t be all that shocked to see Chief show up at the stadium show, too:

Comments / 0

