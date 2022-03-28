City council hears update on Safe and Secure City Cross-Functional Team

EL PASO, Texas - City Council today received an update on the research and study of best practices for the composition and scope of the El Paso Discipline Review Board (DRB) and the Shooting

Review Board.

Various opportunities for improvement were identified to include training for DRB members, Border Network for Human Rights' recommendations for police accountability and the recruitment process of board members.

El Paso Police Internal Affairs and the department's Risk Management Section will vet and review the strategies and goals presented by the team. Quarterly updates will also be provided.

The DBR and Shooting Review Board provides recommendations to the Chief of Police to develop improved reporting, data collections and analysis to maintain high quality and accuracy of reporting

