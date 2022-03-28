ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City council hears update on Safe and Secure City Cross-Functional Team

By Yvonne Suarez
 1 day ago
EL PASO, Texas - City Council today received an update on the research and study of best practices for the composition and scope of the El Paso Discipline Review Board (DRB) and the Shooting
Review Board.

Various opportunities for improvement were identified to include training for DRB members, Border Network for Human Rights' recommendations for police accountability and the recruitment process of board members.

El Paso Police Internal Affairs and the department's Risk Management Section will vet and review the strategies and goals presented by the team. Quarterly updates will also be provided.

The DBR and Shooting Review Board provides recommendations to the Chief of Police to develop improved reporting, data collections and analysis to maintain high quality and accuracy of reporting

The post City council hears update on Safe and Secure City Cross-Functional Team appeared first on KVIA .

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso County Elections ballot-counting livestream explained

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County elections office is livestreaming. According to Lisa Wise, the El Paso County Elections Administrator, this livestream requirement was approved during the last legislative session. Essentially, a livestream must be running from the office from the time the ballots go in until they reach the signature verification committee The post El Paso County Elections ballot-counting livestream explained appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City of Las Cruces, businesses prepared for marijuana legalization Friday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Beginning Friday, April 1, people who are older than 21 will be able to legally buy recreational marijuana in the state of New Mexico. During a city council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to help update city council on the framework for these types of businesses and what The post City of Las Cruces, businesses prepared for marijuana legalization Friday appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
