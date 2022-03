An energetic reset arrives on March 20 with the spring equinox, or vernal equinox, which marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere. In the sky, this simply means that the sun crosses over the equator and starts moving north, marking longer days and more sunshine. Every year the spring equinox also coincides with the start of Aries season and the beginning of spring. When the sun saunters back into Aries, it returns to the start of the zodiac and welcomes the astrological new year. If you've lost momentum with your New Year's resolutions, don't panic — this is the cosmic reset you've been waiting for. (FYI — here is the complete guide to zodiac signs and their meanings.)

ASTRONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO