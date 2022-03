The 46-year-old woman reportedly threw her boyfriend’s dog to its death from a 7th floor balcony during an argument. The dog owner claims he is traumatized after watching his girlfriend smile before picking up and throwing his beloved 3-year-old dog off the balcony during a fight. According to his suit, the 56-year-old man reportedly seeks $30,000 in damages. Any damages he receives from his civil suit will likely be donated to animal welfare advocates.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO