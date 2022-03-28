Milford News: Tractor Trailer Rollover

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Lanes have re-opened on 1-91 Northbound between Exits 10 and 9 in North Haven after a tractor trailer crashed down an embankment early Monday morning. Police responded to the report of a tractor trailer crash at 5 a.m. and upon arrival at the scene discovered the tucks fuel tanks had […]
At least six people have been killed and several more were injured after a crash involving approximately 70 vehicles occurred in Mississippi County, Missouri, on Thursday, local officials said. The crash closed both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate-57, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The accident first occurred around...
WISE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Wise County. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred Sunday night in the southbound lanes of Highway 23 near the 35.2 mile marker. The VSP reports the crash took place just before 7 p.m. The […]
There were nine newborn puppies found in deplorable conditions when a good samaritan found them discarded among garbage in Farmingdale, Monmouth County this week. Several Manchester Township Police Officers saved the life of a man from Bayville who was responding as a tow truck driver to an accident and collapsed on the roadway.
Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.
Eugene Brown, charged by Bridgeport police with murder in the death of Stamford resident Anthony McKinstry in 2019, died in January, according to the chief medical examiner’s office. Following his death, officials said that the murder charge and a criminal possession of a firearm charge stemming from the 2019...
The community stepped up last week to help provide dozens of leads on a female wanted in relation to a larceny investigation. Now, the. Bridgeport Police are hoping the community can assist once again. In a recent Facebook post, the city is showing a female they are hoping the community...
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — A crash involving a semi in Tobyhanna on Saturday claimed the lives of two people and left two others injured. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say the driver, an 18-year-old identified as Jovany Briceno, was driving northbound on SR 611 with two juvenile passengers and a 20-year-old man identified as Victor Liriano.
A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
Police rescued a horse from a pool at a Long Island home. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:50 a.m., Saturday, March 19, when officers responded to a 911 call of a horse stuck in a pool cover at a home in Bohemia. Police and members of the...
A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and inappropriately grabbing and touching a woman inside.The incident took place around 9 p.m., Sunday, March 20 at a home on East Street in Hicksville, said the Nassau County Police.According to detectives, Carlos Villeda, age 58, o…
Police say a Centereach man who was missing was murdered. Justin Lee was last seen at his North Washington Avenue home Jan. 18. Detectives say the 34-year-old's body was found in a wooded area near the North Shore Rail Trail in Rocky Point. They now tell News 12 that Lee...
The death of a 37-year-old woman at her Meriden home Sunday night has been ruled a homicide and police are continuing to investigate. Police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Dominique Curtis. Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium Apartment complex on East Main Street after receiving several calls just...
Following an investigation, police say Santiago had just finished a shift in Wallingford at her job and was going home to Middletown. While traveling on Research Parkway, she was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of her vehicle, veered to the right, and crashed into the tree.
A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
