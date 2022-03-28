Red sports car at center of deadly pedestrian crash in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police identified the pedestrian who died after an early morning crash in south Austin Monday, March 14.

APD said 46-year-old Terry Ziegler Jr. died at the hospital eight days later, March 22, after being hit by a red, sports car in the 5600 block of West Gate Boulevard.

Police said the car left the scene of the crash, driving southeast on West Gate Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app . You can also send anonymous tips to APD’s app.

This crash is Austin’s 20th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 21 fatalities. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 20 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities, APD said.

