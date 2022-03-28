ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Red sports car at center of deadly pedestrian crash in south Austin

By A James
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpsVU_0es9Bzj500

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police identified the pedestrian who died after an early morning crash in south Austin Monday, March 14.

APD said 46-year-old Terry Ziegler Jr. died at the hospital eight days later, March 22, after being hit by a red, sports car in the 5600 block of West Gate Boulevard.

Police said the car left the scene of the crash, driving southeast on West Gate Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app . You can also send anonymous tips to APD’s app.

This crash is Austin’s 20th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 21 fatalities. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 20 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities, APD said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Austin Police#Traffic Accident#Apd#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

At least nine dead in Texas bus collision involving student athletes

At least nine people are dead after a vehicle carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf team collided with a pickup truck in Texas, the school said. Nine passengers including the team's coach were on the bus involved in the fatal crash, the University of the Southwest said in a statement.
ACCIDENTS
KXAN

KXAN

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy