WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mad Mole Brewing plans to expand its production by 200% and expand its Boathouse Road taproom to hold more people and live performances. To expand their operations, the brewery is adding four 30-barrel fermenters, two 30-barrel laagering tanks and one 30 barrel brite tank in the month of March. Combined, these increase the brewery production by 200% for the selling of Mad Mole products on store shelves beyond the taproom. This includes one of their New England IPAs “Citra Mole Down.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO