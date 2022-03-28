ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Congress should pass Protecting Our Democracy Act

mycouriertribune.com
 1 day ago

Republicans and Democrats should be able to agree that no president, regardless of party, should be able to obstruct and undermine the will of the American people or exploit...

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Senate Unanimously passes the Sunshine Protection Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM)- The senate has unanimously passed The Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The bill aims to make daylight saving time permanent and is now headed for a vote in the House of Representatives. While Congress is following several states’ lead – over the past four years, 18 states have […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Liberty, MO
Government
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Common Sense#Republicans#Democrats#American
The Independent

North Carolina attorney general calls for investigation into Mark Meadows following voter fraud allegation

North Carolina’s attorney general has requested an investigation into former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – who pursued a baseless narrative of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – following allegations that he illegally cast a ballot from an address he doesn’t use.The probe from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations follows revelations in The New Yorker that Mr Meadows, who represented the state in Congress from 2013 to 2020, had registered to vote using an address at a rental home where he allegedly does not nor has ever lived.A spokesperson for the office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK

Pelosi pushes to show united Democrats ahead of midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi teamed up with one of the emerging progressives in Congress on Monday for a town hall in New York, showing a united Democratic front months ahead of the midterm elections. Pelosi appeared with freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a rising progressive in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Victoria Advocate

Democrats should deal with Sen. Joe Manchin on Build Back Better

The following editorial published on March 6 in the Washington Post:. Sen. Joe Manchin III is floating yet another idea to salvage the Build Back Better package. The Democrat from West Virginia wants to hike taxes on the rich and some corporations and then split the money between debt reduction and addressing climate change. In other words, he wants a smaller package than the $1.75 trillion deal Democratic leaders tried to make happen last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy