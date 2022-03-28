Public’s Help Sought in Eldred Vandalism

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
Police in Western Massachusetts have asked the public for help in the search for a 36-year-old woman who has been missing since 2019. Janan Welz-Scutt was reported missing to the Springfield Police Department in Hampden County in September of 2019, according to a report from the Pittsfield Police Department on Wednesday, March 23.
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking public assistance from the to identify a person of interest in a local robbery. On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, a man entered the Millennium Mini Mart on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard =and selected items from the store,” Public Information Officer Truman […]
State Police are looking for individuals involved in a number of scams and larcenies. According to a news release, investigators are seeking information related to suspects conducting scams and jewelry thefts. The suspects have been identified as part of a Roma organized crime. The four Western and Central New York...
What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
In December 2020, Mario Crawford, 26, tried to drive away when police were responding to Olympic and Dorris avenues for a report of shots fired, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old woman is dead after rolling her car off the road Friday evening in Amherst. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. when the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, rolled her vehicle off Hopkins Road into the woods near the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management Area, according to Amherst Police. […]
Perry, N.Y. — A Perry man is facing charges after he allegedly entered someone else's home sat down in their family room. Perry Police say they responded to a home just before midnight March 18 for the report of a strange man passed out inside the person's house. They...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after investigators say they found over 100 bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug paraphernalia worth $12,320. According to the Scranton Police Department, Amber Benjamin and Nicholas Caramanno were arrested after officers search their residence for active warrants on possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they […]
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 23, members from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Country Inns and Suites in Big Flats for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 34-year-old Matthew T. Spallone, of Elmira, inside the hotel, sparking the investigation. According to police, deputies learned that Spallone was wanted out […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
A police officer in Pennsylvania in a detailed email to 900 other officers on the force accused a coworker of raping her while off-duty at a party, WPXI reports. The unnamed Pittsburgh police officer said the alleged assault occurred in the Summer 2021, and was subsequently granted a temporary prot…
A jury found a man guilty Thursday of shooting and killing his daughter in 1995, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Honsch, who is serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for killing his wife, is scheduled to be sentenced June 15 for his daughter’s homicide, according to New Britain States’ Attorney Brian Preleski.
