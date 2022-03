ViewTech Borescopes Speaking and Exhibiting at Midwest AMT Professional Event, aviation inspections. TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For more than 50 years, the Minnesota Aviation Maintenance Technician Conference has been held to provide continuing education and networking for current and aspiring aviation technicians. For the first time, ViewTech Borescopes will be not only exhibiting but also presenting at the annual conference, which is taking place at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

