What is the double eagle coin and what makes it worth up to $18.9million explained

THE double eagle became the most valuable coin last year when one version sold for $18.9million at auction.

The rare $20 coin was the last gold currency in the U.S.

The coin's rarity is not the only thing that catches people's eyes.

Its elegant design and significant history also drive people to offer significant amounts of cash.

What is the double eagle coin?

In 1905, President Theodore Roosevelt wanted to change the design of American coins, most notably gold pieces.

According to the U.S. Mint, President Roosevelt thought "the coins of that era were unattractive,” and he wanted them to embody our national identity and growing pre-eminence on the world stage.

Therefore, the president selected Augustus Saint-Gaudens, an American sculptor and artist, for a bold makeover.

What emerged has been called the most beautiful coin ever minted in the U.S., according to the US Mint.

Saint-Gaudens chose Lady Liberty, a symbol of victory, for the front of the coin.

He then further illustrated Lady Liberty holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left hand.

The U.S. Mint said: “This design underscores that liberty is central to the American spirit, is beautiful and attractive to all, and wherever Liberty goes, inspired by enlightenment, peace follows.”

Why the double eagle coin is unique and how much it's worth

Soon after Roosevelt made his proclamation to redesign American currency, the Great Depression hit the U.S. and the country started battling immense sizes of debt.

To help, Roosevelt took the country off the gold standard and required Americans to turn in their gold coins for paper dollars.

Following Roosevelt’s proclamation, 445,500 double eagle coins bearing 1933 dates and struck at the Philadelphia Mint were subsequently melted down into gold bars.

Only two of the coins were preserved and sent to the Smithsonian Institution.

Before the coins were melted, 20 double eagles were also stolen from the Mint in Philadelphia and wound up in the hands of various people.

The double eagle coin auctioned at Sotheby’s in the summer of 2021 is the only 1933 double eagle coin that is legally privately owned.

Richard Austin, Sotheby’s luxury division senior vice president, has described it as the “Mona Lisa of coins”.

The seller - luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman - had originally purchased it for $7.59 million in 2002, meaning he made a $11.31million profit.

How to find rare coins

You can find rare coins everywhere. You just have to know where to look for them.

Sometimes, you can even find them in your home.

Change is often found in people's couches, pockets of clothes and drawers, and one of these coins could be worth a big chunk of cash.

You can also visit auction houses, antique stores, pawnshops and coin collecting clubs.

Finally, you can get your hands on some valuable coins by purchasing them online through USA Coin Book or eBay.

However, before you put in your card details on these sites, you will want to do your research and make sure the listing is from a credible seller.

