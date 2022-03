PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring break is in full swing here in Bay County, and Panama City Beach Police say it only will continue to grow over the next few weeks. Officials with the Panama City Beach Department said they want folks to go out and have a good time, but certain activities can still get you into trouble.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO