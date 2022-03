STAMFORD — Students at Stamford High stepped out in style for the 34th annual “ReuKNIGHTed” Fashion Show held in the school’s auditorium on Thursday night. Dozens of seniors and juniors modeled prom fashions from the Winged Monkey boutique in Westport and Zemo Men’s Store in Stamford as well as school spirit wear.

