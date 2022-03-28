Kane Man Arrested in Domestic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy found herself on the wrong side of the law after her arrest in Homestead in a domestic incident. Lauren Landa, 31, grabbed a necklace around the victim’s throat during an argument, according to the Homestead police report, which left scratches on the victim’s neck and chest. Landa was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. “I was disappointed to hear of this incident,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “We will investigate it fully and take appropriate action.” An Internal Affairs investigation was opened. Landa has been with the sheriff’s office since Jan. 2, 2019

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO