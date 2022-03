Experienced law enforcement officers interested in making a change could earn an impressive hiring bonus by making the move to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. A post on the department's Facebook page has some important information for law enforcement officers who are thinking about relocating. Experienced new hires to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are eligible for a $16,000 sign-on bonus. That's a nice chunk of change. Not everyone will get that much, but it's worth checking into if you're looking for options. New hires who make a lateral move to the Lincoln County department could earn up to $35.61 per hour, and get up to 4 weeks' vacation each year.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO