ROME — A 62-year-old man is accused of groping a female employee in the restroom at Dippin Donuts on Black River Boulevard, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said the 30-year-old employee was cleaning the restroom at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 25 when she heard someone coming in, so she gathered her supplies and went to leave. Police said James E. Krebs, of Rome, entered the restroom and pushed the woman back inside, closing the door behind him.

ROME, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO