Temple Police now utilizing Neighbors App

Bart Reagor picked up 14 years in prison, which means the next time you see him he'll be a little gray and withered. I don't believe Bart Reagor woke up each morning deciding to swindle anyone. I believe he got caught up in the momentum and then did whatever he could to just keep it up. I think Reagor became a character that we saw on TV and on the side of busses and somewhere the real got a little lost. This is a guy who got himself a pair of wings then just flew too close to the sun.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO