Temple, TX

Temple Police now utilizing Neighbors App

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department will now use the Neighbors App by Ring to assist with its policing efforts and investigations. The Department can view posts reporting suspicious activity and other crime, and contact...

