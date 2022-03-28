The Biggest Moments from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Controversial Caribbean Tour

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed some previously unknown details about her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during a speech. Speaking at an assembly at the Sybil Strachan Primary School, in Nassau the capital of the Bahamas, she spoke about the outstanding natural beauty of the area and about how her three children love being by the sea. "We are so thrilled to be here in The Bahamas, a country that made us feel at home as soon as we set foot on its soil," she said. "If you are a child growing up in this country today it feels to me like you are very blessed indeed."

