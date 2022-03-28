Tamra Judge Shares The Surprising Message She Got From Mary Cosby

When two housewives collide. Tamra Judge was the ultimate housewife. After spending 12 seasons on Real Housewives of Orange County , she was suddenly gone from the franchise that she helped build. And well, I hate to admit it, but it shows. We all loved to hate Tamra. She was, quite frankly, the worst. But she moved storylines along and kept the drama high level. Now another hated housewife is showing Tamra some love – Mary Cosby .

Mary went down in flames by the second season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City . She made offensive remarks about Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen . Not so fun fact – Jennie turned out to be a thousand times worse , but that’s a story for another day. Mary was accused of being a cult leader and she regularly refused to involve herself with the group. So when she didn’t show for the reunion , fans were surprised, but not shocked.

But clearly Mary was keeping an eye on other franchises before her own stint as a housewife. According to a report by E! News , Mary is a fan of Tamra .

Tamra revealed on a recent episode of her podcast, Two T’s In A Pod , that Mary sent her a “really long DM.” It all started when Tamra talked about Mary on another episode of her pod. Tamra mentioned that she “loved” Mary and said that RHOSLC “wasn’t going to be the same without her.” I guess that’s one way of looking at it.

In return, Tamra shared, “She just wrote me this really long DM saying that she loves me and [my husband [ Eddie Judge ], and you know, she kind of told me a little backstory and said that she would love to come on the podcast. So I’m hoping. I would say in the next month we’ll probably have her on.”

Ok, so I’m not going to lie – I would absolutely listen to that. Given that Mary refused to explain herself on the reunion, I’m thinking Tamra might be able to get something out of her.

Previously, Mary said very little about her absence. She shared on a Twitter chat , “I didn’t go to the reunion. Those girls don’t deserve my presence. Whitney [Rose ] can go jump on a stripper pole for all I care. The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided. Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story.”

