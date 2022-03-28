ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

I’m a Starbucks barista – how to get more for your money when ordering your favorite coffee drink

By Sara Whitman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

WITH rising gas prices and an inflated cost of living affecting millions across America, people are trying their best to save cash anywhere possible.

A Starbucks employee showed people they don't need to cut their coffee run out of their routine to help save – they just need to change up how they order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZ4ci_0es999F100
A person thought to be a Starbucks barista revealed how people can get two drinks for the price of one Credit: TikTok/melikaahmadian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AP6or_0es999F100
Her trick involves asking for two cups, but only one with ice Credit: TikTok/melikaahmadian

A supposed Starbucks barista named Melika Ahmadian shared her tip in a video that received 1.4 million views on social media.

She advised people to order a trenta cup with no ice and a venta cup with ice.

In the video, she poured the trenta drink into the venta cup, leaving her with two drinks.

Trenta cups are 30-ounce containers that are only offered at some Starbucks locations, per Spoon University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BljY5_0es999F100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012RJp_0es999F100

The publication said only simple coffee and iced coffee drinks can be ordered in a trenta cup, plus iced tea.

For instance, one can order an iced coffee with a shot of espresso, but one cannot order an espresso-based drink such as a latte.

MORE WAYS TO SAVE

Ahmadian is one of many Starbucks baristas and fans who have taken to the internet to give customers useful tips and tricks for ordering at the popular chain.

For instance, a former barista shared her exact order that gets her more bang for her buck.

“I normally order a dark roast and I always order a grande size but in a venti cup.

“To utilize this trick to its full potential, I always order cream on top and they fill it to the top,” she explained.

And a savvy customer shared her trick for purchasing her ideal drink for less than $4.

Furthermore, a Starbucks employee revealed the one drink that baristas hate making and also gave her own money-saving tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IM2d_0es999F100
Trenta cups are not sold everywhere, so the hack might have to be carried out with different sizes at varying locations Credit: TikTok/melikaahmadian

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Cup#Iced Coffee#Cup Of Coffee#Baristas#Trenta#Spoon University
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Starbucks
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
Ledger-Enquirer

McDonald’s Brings Back a Huge Customer Favorite

Unlike many fast-food chains, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has a relatively limited lineup of limited-time-offers (LTOs). It has the Shamrock Shake, which comes back every year for Saint Patrick's Day, and the McLobster, which it releases some years selectively in the northeast. It also has the McRib,...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy