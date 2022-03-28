ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Denver Nuggets are in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets come into the contest as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-31 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

