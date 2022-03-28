ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska advances measure aimed at unfunded mandates

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a measure that could require the state to reimburse cities, school districts and other local governments anytime the state imposes a new expense on them.

The proposed constitutional amendment advanced through the first of three required votes in the Legislature, 34-5. If lawmakers pass it, the amendment would appear on the November general election ballot where voters would approve or reject it.

The measure was introduced by state Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, to help local governments and reduce their reliance on property taxes.

Property owners often complain to state lawmakers about their high property tax bills. Many local governments argue that their expenses are partly driven by state mandates that don’t include funding to pay for them.

Blood pointed to Johnson County, home of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. She said anytime an inmate dies in state custody, local taxpayers pay for the prisoner’s autopsy and a grand jury investigation.

Some lawmakers said they agreed with the intent of the measure but had concerns about specific details and how it would be implemented.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

823K+

Followers

409K+

Posts

370M+

Views

Related
The Center Square

Oklahoma lawmakers taking a conservative approach to budget despite windfall

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma lawmakers said they have a record $10.4 billion to budget for fiscal year 2023, but they plan to take a conservative approach. About $1.3 billion come from one-time funds or cash reserves from the previous fiscal year, said Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, who serves as the Senate Appropriations Committee chair. He said that money would be used best for one-time investments or put into savings and not ongoing expenses.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Blood
NBC Chicago

Indiana Drops Gun Permit Requirement: What it Means for Hoosiers

Indiana became the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law repealing the permit requirement for possessing handguns. Once the change takes effect this summer, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

A federal judge has struck down an Iowa law that seeks to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, the latest in a decade of legislative measures and judicial rejections.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in March 2019 that created a trespass charge punishable by up to a year in jail for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm. A temporary court order will prevent enforcement of the law, and the restriction is expected to soon become permanent.The state can appeal to the 8th...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mandates#Constitutional Amendment#Property Taxes#Ap
KXL

Washington State Prohibits Texas-Style Abortion Lawsuits

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who aid them was signed into law Thursday by the governor, in a move designed to rebut recent actions by conservative states. “We know this bill is necessary because this...
WASHINGTON STATE
Turnto10.com

Ohio governor defends signing permitless carry law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine insists he’s still on the side of law enforcement, despite signing a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, over their strong objection. The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police had opposed the bill the governor signed earlier this week.
MENTAL HEALTH
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WUSA9

Maryland appraisal task force bill moves to Senate

MARYLAND, USA — A bill proposed in response to a WUSA9 investigation that exposed allegations of home appraisal bias, passed the Maryland house Monday afternoon with a vote of 107 to 25. “I am so happy that the effort that was put into this bill has begun to payoff,”...
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate passes bills restricting transgender, nonbinary individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Senate on Thursday advanced measures putting restrictions on individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender. Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would prohibit a person who is born biologically male from participating in female sports as a transgendered individual. The measure passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

Bipartisan bill aims at aiding Nebraska startups

LINCOLN -- Two state senators crossed party lines to combine their bills in support of small businesses last week. Senator Suzanne Geist's proposed legislation LB1215 was amended onto Senator Terrell McKinney's LB450, which had been introduced. McKinney says his bill is meant to inspire technology hub creations. Geist's addition would...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

823K+
Followers
409K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy